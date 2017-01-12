Bajaj introduces BS-IV compliance in all models

After launching the BS-IV complaint Bajaj Avenger in India, the company has announced that all models sold from now on will be BS-IV (Bharat Stage) compliant. The compliance of the new emission norms is not restricted to motorcycles and includes three-wheelers and quadricycles. Deliveries of the BS-IV compliant models have already commenced.

Bharat stage emission norms that are based on European emission regulations were first introduced in year 2000 and were instituted by the Government of India to check CO2 emissions of all vehicles. Later on, the Government announced BS-II compliance, BS-III compliance and now all vehicles from Bajaj Auto will be BS-IV compliant.

This move is before the official implementation of BS IV compliance by the Government for all manufacturers that has a deadline of 31st March, 2017. Initially, the BS IV norms were introduced in some cities and now the government, in order to keep a check on rising pollution level, has further expanded it to more cities. Existing models that were launched till 31st March, 2016 need to be upgraded to BS-IV compliance by 31st March, 2017.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar400 deliveries start today in 22 cities

This will result in a marginal increase of a vehicle's price as the new models will be equipped with BS-IV compliant technologies that aid is a reduction of harmful emissions.