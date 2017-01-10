Bajaj Dominar400 deliveries start today in 22 cities

Bajaj Auto entered the sub-500cc motorcycle segment with the launch of Dominar400 in December 2016. The company had earlier started dispatching the motorcycle at the Bajaj dealerships in 22 major cities and customer deliveries begin from today. The motorcycle has gained immense popularity among the customers and the January production got booked within 14 days of its launch. The motorcycle can also be booked through centralised online booking at Rs 9,000 and will continue till February 2017.

The Dominar400 is powered by a 373.3cc triple spark, four-valve DTSi engine with fuel injection and generates 35 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch technology. The suspension duties are done by 43 mm telescopic forks upfront and a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are done by a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. A key feature on the motorcycle is the LED headlamp with AHO (Automatic Headlights On).

Bajaj Dominar400 gets a host of features such as digital instrument cluster that displays rev counter and speedometer. For the first time, it also equipped with a digital display on fuel tank which shows indicators such as ABS, high beam indicator and battery signs.

The Bajaj Dominar400 is offered in Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White colours. The motorcycle is offered in two variants- ABS – Rs 1,50,000 lakh and disc brake version- Rs 1,36,000 lakh( ex-showroom, Delhi)