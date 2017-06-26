Bajaj Dominar 400 now available in matte black colour

Bajaj Auto has silently updated the Dominar 400 with a new black matte colour and now the motorcycle is available with a total of four colour options, namely; the new Matte Black, Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White. The new matte black coloured Dominar 400 has already started arriving at Bajaj dealerships in the country for sale. Bajaj launched the Dominar 400 last year in December at Rs 1.36 lakh for the standard version and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS (Antilock Braking System) variant. Moreover, Bajaj had recently increased the price of the motorcycle along with other select model range. After the price hike, the motorcycle now carries a price tag of Rs 1.39 lakh for the non-ABS and Rs 1.53 lakh for the dual channel ABS trim. Besides the addition of new matte colour, the Bajaj Dominar 400 remains unchanged mechanically.

The company calls the Dominar 400 a 'sports cruiser' motorcycle and is powered by the an engine based on the KTM 390 Duke's 373.3 cc unit. The engine develops 35 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine is mated to a 6-speed slipper clutch.

The Dominar 400's cruising capability is accentuated with wide handlebars and footpegs placed forward and a 43 mm telescopic fork up front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brake at the front and the rear. The Dominar 400 also gets full-LED headlamp with AHO (Auto Headlights On) feature, reverse LCD instrument cluster, diamond cut 17-inch alloy wheels and MRF FC1 and C1 tyres.