Bajaj Dominar 400 non-ABS variant discontinued due to low demand: Proof that Indian buyers don’t want lowest price-tags only

Bajaj Dominar 400 began a brand new era for Bajaj Autos in India. It is the most powerful Bajaj ever and promises to deliver on city as well as touring requirements. Another aspect that helped the Dominar 400 rise to popularity is value for money. A 373cc engine and features like ABS at a price doesn't poke that big a hole in your pocket. However, more than 80% Dominar buyers prefer the one with ABS leaving only 20% buyers going for Dominar 400 without ABS. Bajaj Dominar 400 is the homegrown brand's flagship motorcycle and was first launched in December 2016.

Bajaj Dominar 400 is mounted with the same engine that powers the KTM 390 Duke, which is a 373cc single-cylinder unit, but it has been tuned for 34.5 hp and peak torque of 35 Nm.

Bajaj Dominar 400 is also exported to international markets like South East Asia and Latin America, Bajaj Auto being the largest motorcycle exporter in India.

Bajaj Auto has positioned the Dominar 400 as a power cruiser and as a rival against Royal Enfield motorcycles. It offers everyday usability along with touring capabilities. Bajaj Dominar 400 with a twin-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Auto set a target of selling 10,000 units a month but so far the number stands at 1500 in a month. While initially, it looked like Royal Enfield buyers would shift to Bajaj Dominar, but RE fans like to stick to their traditional Royal Enfield motorcycles.