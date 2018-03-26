Bajaj could soon lose its number two bike manufacturer position to Honda: Here’s how

The Indian arm of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is running full-throttle in its domestic sales and is now inches closer its Indian rival, Bajaj Auto to take the number two spot in the Indian motorcycle space. Data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) suggests that Bajaj Auto has sold 18,15,590 units in the period between April 2017 - February 2018 bring down the difference between the two companies just to 14,200 units.

During the same period last financial year, the difference stood at over 3.98 lakh units. Increase in sales of motorcycles like Honda CB Shine, Honda Livo, and Honda Dream series has helped the company to grow this closer to Bajaj Auto. For the Chakan based motorcycle manufacturer, the sales of Bajaj Pulsar LS 135 and Bajaj Pulsar 150 (Combined) has declined by almost 4%. The company has sold a total of 3.61 lakh units in the current ongoing financial year as against 3.76 lakh units sold during the last financial year. Bajaj Pulsar with the engine range over 150cc but less than 200cc has grown drastically and saw a sale of 165,870 units this financial year.

Also read: Top selling bikes, scooters in India

HMSI believes that this current ongoing financial year is shaping up to be a historic year for the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India. While the sales of its scooters are at all-time high, motorcycle sales to have seen exponential growth over last 2 years. The company also recently launched the Honda X-Blade 160cc motorcycle in India at Rs 78,500 (Ex-Showroom).

"For the first time, Honda created a new record of adding 1 million plus incremental customers and exports too have breached the 3 lakh mark in less than one fiscal," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, HMSI. The company has also supported this growth in motorcycle segment by increasing production to cater to the rising demand.

Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters and Motorcycles grew by 21.18 percent and 12.66 percent respectively in the Indian market, while Mopeds declined by (-) 4.83 percent in April-February 2018 over April-February 2017.