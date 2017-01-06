Bajaj Auto issues official statement in lieu of Hunger Strike of labourers

According to the recent announcement by Bajaj Auto Ltd, the hunger strike to happen on 7th and 8th January, 2017 that has been declared by the Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sangathana are not based on facts. This strike in lieu reinstatement of eight labourers who were dismissed from duty in 2013 -14 period and accepting a wage rise. According to an official statement issued, the company has stated that the review process of the wage-rise commenced from February 2016 and the eight workmen who were dismissed during the said period was done due to various acts of misconduct. Cases filed by Bajaj are pending for judgement and the court has not offered an interim relief in them.

Due to the delay in the wage review, a number of labourers approached the management requesting an upfront wage rise during the festival season in October 2016. This, according to the company, had substance and the management did not want its workmen to suffer a financial crisis due to the unrealistic demands made by the union and hence wage rise from Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,500 was done based on experience of a labourer for three years, from 1st April, 2016 to 31st March, 2019.

The management has also paid arrears of the workforce from April 2016 to September 2016. It was also made clear to the workforce in a notice issued earlier that the wage rise will be adjusted when the settlement is signed by the union. The wage rise will be adjusted as and when the settlement will be signed with the union. “VKKS ( Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sangathana) leadership is always unreasonable and raises unrelated demands. During last wage review, which was due from April 2013, the union had come up with a similar unrealistic demand of allotment of shares to workmen and resorted to strike which lasted for 50 days causing huge financial losses to the workmen and ultimately realised their mistake and came back to work unconditionally. This time, it is the demand for reinstatement of dismissed workmen,” stated according to an official statement.

While the company states they can transfer workforce from one plant to the other based on their skill set and requirement at any other plants, the union filed four cases in court challenging the transfer of workmen from the Chakan facility to other units. Three cases where the order came in from the Industrial Court, Pune, in its interim order, the court has held that the company has every right to transfer employees from one plant to other plants of the company.

“About 90 percent of Bajaj Auto employees, unionised as well as non-unionised, located at different plants are consistently receiving the wage/ salary rise on time every year including current year and are quite happy about it. Only 10% workmen, who are members of Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana, are getting delayed increment due to unjustified and irrational demands from its leadership. Still to avoid hardship to workmen the management decided to give unilateral wage rise in October 2016 which has been accepted by all the workmen,” stated Bajaj in the official statement.