Aprilia SR 125 bookings open with launch expected in next few days: All details on Suzuki Access 125 rival

Aprilia will soon launch its SR 125 scooter in India. Selected dealerships have started accepting the bookings for this scooter at a token amount of Rs 1,000. When Express Drives spoke to a couple of dealers, they told us that the new SR 125 will reach the dealerships within a day or two. The scooter was spied for the first time at a dealership in Bengaluru in 2016 and it looks identical to its elder sibling, the SR 150. The Aprilia SR 125 is expected to borrow its powertrain from the Vespa VXL 125. Having said that, expect the power and torque figures to stand at 10.6 hp and 10.6 Nm. The suspension duties on the Aprilia SR 125 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system of the scooter comprises of a disc brake upfront along with a drum brake at the rear. The Aprilia SR 125 will most likely run on tubeless tyres that offer convenience in case of a puncture.

Besides the launch of the Aprilia SR 125, the company is also expected to announce new colour options for the SR 150 as the fresh shades have been spied at dealerships multiple times. Recently, the scooter has been snapped in a matte green shade. The new colours are expected to come with the same price tag as the existing ones.

The Aprilia SR 150 almost instantly became the talk of the town due to its aggressive price tag. After receiving a decent response for the scooter, the company launched the Aprilia SR 150 Race edition after a few months that came with new sporty graphics and some changes to the transmission, resulting in a slightly better acceleration.

The Aprilia SR 125 will be cheaper than the SR 150 that is currently being retailed at a price of Rs 67,904 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter will challenge the likes of well established Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125.