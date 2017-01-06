Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP is a 250 hp bike you can buy! Well, possibly

Aprilia, through its 'Factory Works' programme has developed the most advanced motorcycle ever offered to its customers. The motorcycle is called the Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP, which according to the company is the closest one can get to riding a MotoGP motorcycle on track. In reality, the FW-GP is a motorcycle that is closer to lunacy than anything else. The highlight of the motorcycle is its V4 engine, which now features a wider bore at 81 mm and pneumatic valves. In case you're wondering what's so special about it, this is the same configuration used by Aprilia for their 2015 MotoGP motorcycle. As a result of this and much more, the power output is a mind-boggling 250 hp!

Aprilia will offer four versions of the FW, namely FW-SS TK1, FW-SS TK2, FW-SBK and FW-GP, all of which are only for track use. While the FW-SS TK1 costs around Rs 12.3 lakh, the FW-GP costs an eye-watering Rs 56.8 lakh! The top version not only comes with extra kit such as the full-spec 250 hp engine and an Akrapovic exhaust, it also offers some exclusive benefits for the customers. These include an invitation to Aprilia's racing headquarters in Noale to sign the contract and also choose the ideal configuration for their motorcycle with Aprilia engineers.

At a later stage, these customers will continue to be informed of the build progress on their motorcycle through pictures and a dedicated telephone number for requesting support or information. The list continues as Aprilia will give the FW-GP customers a full Aprilia Racing branded track leather suit and a paddock pass for one MotoGP weekend. In addition, the company will also invite these customers to Aprilia track days, where the company's engineers will help riders to setup the bike according to their preference and help them extract the best out of their machine. Services for customers of all four variants include a detailed technical training and a track session with Aprilia Racing test team.

For the insanely powerful engine, the electronics to keep things in check and lightweight carbon-fibre parts, the FW-GP will only appeal to a skilled rider as the programme sold along with it means this motorcycle is not a trophy for collection. The once in a lifetime experiential sales support programme sold with the motorcycle only makes things sweeter. While the company hasn't disclosed how many units it will make of this stupendously powerful machine, it's definitely going to be a limited production run. So if the FW-GP sounds like the motorcycle you always dreamt of, hurry up and book one.