Late last month we received reports that Himalayan sales had come to grinding halt and while the media circus reported that this was caused by poor build quality and shoddy support on Royal Enfield’s behalf. A little probing revealed that Royal Enfield had not pulled the model from the production line but had simply run out of the BS III allocated stocks and all bookings being taken hence were to be for the BS IV variant due August this year. Truth be told, the Himalayan has been a bit of a problem machine, with engineering defects and build quality issues plaguing its first year on the road. Today, Royal Enfield has gone on to announce that the BSIV variant which will be fuel injected as standard.

Now Royal Enfield has played their hand and their information to the tee on this one. Sending out a rather convenient “GST” impact price list earlier this week that saw the Himalayan get a suspiciously significant price bump of 2700. Now it wasn’t so much investigative as it was derivative when we said that the price changes have been engineered to inculcate added costs of the fuel injected variant.

It's official now. All dealerships will be taking bookings for the upcoming Enfield Himalayan at a starting fee of Rs 5,500. We can expect the Himalayan FI to have a large number of the existing creases ironed out despite retaining most of the cycle parts, although the bike in itself is to be Rs. 2,770 dearer. One can expect deliveries of the fuel injected Himalayan to start mid-August.