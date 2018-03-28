All-New Suzuki Gixxer 250 could look such insanely fantastic! Wouldn’t you go bonkers if it comes to India?

The new render images of the new Suzuki Gixxer 250R have appeared on the web. The pictures have been issued by a Japanese magazine, well known as Young Machine. If the images are something to go by, the new generation Suzuki Gixxer 250R will get a sharper front end with twin LED headlamps that should offer a decent illumination in the dark. The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 might make its way to India in the coming months. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) had revealed a few months back that now its main aim will be to venture into the premium segment in India and it intends to launch two products from such segment every year in the country. If Suzuki plans to bring the new Gixxer 250 to India, it has to go for the local assembling route to keep the costs in check.

The front forks of the motorcycle are upside down type and these have been finished in golden and hence, look premium. The turning winkers have also been mounted on the rear view mirrors that look smashing and make the Gixxer 250 feel like a big bike. The seating on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is also split step-up type that adds to the sporty character. Petal disc brakes have been equipped at both ends to offer a decent stopping power and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also likely.

Also, With the presence of some worthy players in the segment like the KTM RC 200, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Yamaha Fazer 25, the company will have to offer some decent features with the motorcycle in order to grab the attention of the buyer. We believe that if Suzuki aims to make the Gixxer 250 in India a hit, it should keep the pricing under Rs 2.5 lakh. More details on the India-bound Suzuki Gixxer 250 might be revealed in the coming days!