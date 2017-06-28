All new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 launched at an on-road price of Rs 1.18 lakh

Bajaj dealerships have launched the much-awaited motorcycle Pulsar NS160 at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh, on road- Mumbai. According to the Executive Bajaj dealership in Mumbai, the company has already started delivering the motorcycle to the dealerships. Currently, there is no official statement from the motorcycle manufacturer about the launch of the Pulsar NS160, however, the same is expected to happen during its official launch timeline. The motorcycle is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil cooled, four-stroke engine that churns out 15.2 hp of power and 14.6 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup comprises of telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The motorcycle gets disc brake at front and drum brake at the rear, however, the NS160 misses out ABS.

The NS160 based on a perimeter frame like its elder sibling NS200 and rides on 17-inch wheels on both ends. Dimensionally, the motorcycle measures 2,105mm in length, 800mm in width and 1,220mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,363mm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 142 kgs and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The Pulsar NS160 will compete with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer and Honda CB Hornet 160 in its segment.

Bajaj Auto is also giving pre-GST discounts upto Rs 4,500 across its models. The amount of discount figure will depend on the model and state of sale so we suggest yo check with your nearest dealer to know the model-wise exact figures.