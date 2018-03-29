A bike or a skateboard? First of its kind in India, the ‘Skatocross’ can make you like a superhero on roads!

If you love skateboards and bikes at the same time, then there are high chances that you will be going to love the two-wheeled device that will be elaborated here. Ratheesh M.Y, a student from Mysore has designed a skateboard with two-wheels and he has named it Skatocross. The idea of the concept is to combine together the benefits of a skateboard and a bike. The Skatocross gets a VIVRT electric motor with zero emissions and it can be controlled with a device which the rider has to hold in his hand while riding. The new Skatocross weighs under 50 kg and the company claims that the riders will have a lot of fun riding the vehicle. Ratheesh has also released a video of the Skatocross on YouTube.

Watch the Skatocross video here:

In the video, he can be seen kick-starting the vehicle. As soon as the motor comes to life, Ratheesh steps up on it and there is a vertical pole which the rider can hold while riding or when he or she is about to take over the vehicle and it looks to have been fitted especially for the beginners. The suspension system on the Skatocross is designed in such a way that the vehicle can be used both, on and off-road. The burly tyres are also dual purpose so that rider can enjoy his ride on the tarmac and away from it as well. As the video proceeds ahead, Ratheesh can be seen riding his Skatocross almost effortlessly on winding roads.

Ratheesh does not intend to sell the Skatocross as a private vehicle and is eyeing on making a separate category for it in the motorsports. Ratheesh is currently focussing on B2B and B2C segments. He says that the Skatocross can be used in amusement parks where people pay a certain amount to take a ride. Ratheesh also wants that students from different colleges come forward and take part in the competitive racing. Ratheesh will offer the technology to them and then the students can come up with their own versions.