2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 Unveiled: India launch likely at 2018 Auto Expo

Yamaha has recently introduced the 2018 edition of YZF-R3 globally. The new iteration of the motorcycle has been unveiled with some subtle cosmetic updates while keeping the mechanicals same as before. The Yamaha R3 was discontinued from the Indian two-wheeler market earlier this year with the onset of stricter BS-IV emission norms. The Japanese manufacturer had later hinted that the motorcycle will make its re-entry with a BS-IV compliant motor but has been tight-lipped about the exact launch timeline. Now, with the introduction of 2018 model, we can clearly see a ray of hope of the new R3 landing on Indian soil. The motorcycle could not do wonders for Yamaha Motor India due to its high price tag that was a result of it arriving through the Completely Built Up (CBU) route. The Yamaha R3 is being manufactured at the company’s production facility in Indonesia and the sale of 2018 model will commence in the US from February 2018 onwards.

The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 draws its power from the same 321cc, parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine that runs the outgoing model. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 41 hp and 30 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit.

The braking system of the 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 comprises of a 298mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc at the rear. The company offers an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with the bike as an optional equipment in the international markets. In India though, Yamaha had decided to launch the bike without the said safety unit.

The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to hit Indian shores at the coming 2018 Auto Expo. The R3 challenges the likes of Benelli 302R, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and KTM RC 390. Now what remains to be seen is whether the company brings this bike to the country with an ABS or will there be no such equipment this time as well!