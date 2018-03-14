2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Honda X-Blade vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Price, design, engine, features

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4v has been launched and to say the least, it has come back to a market with increased competition. The Apache RTR 160 had been considered a very affordable way of bringing home a bike that promised comfortable daily commutes and a sporty character. And now with the new updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS' game will be stronger as the new bike has been upgraded inside out. It not only looks even better but also is faster than its previous generation. Speaking of increased competition, Honda X-Blade too is a recent entrant in the segment which is quite familiar to the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. Here's how the three compete:

Design

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

One thing is clear that all three motorcycles have a very sporty appeal to them. While TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has always been considered a sporty bike, it has now gone a step further picking design cues from its elder sibling TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The new Apache RTR 160 4V features a similar tank, headlight, tail-light, instrumentation and even turn indicators. It also gets a similar ‘shotgun’ exhaust design as on the RTR 200. The 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4v gets a single-piece seat and rides on updated alloy wheels.

2018 Honda X-Blade

The basic silhouette of the 2018 Honda X-Blade reminds of the Honda CB Hornet 160R but the styling is much more aggressive. The front end christened 'Robo-face' by Honda includes a very edgy looking LED headlamp (a segment first). It gets a small flyscreen up front too.

The Honda X-Blade comes with a fully-digital instrument console, similar to the one seen on the CB Hornet 160R. The overall appeal with the sharp panels has definitely enhanced the X-Blade's visual appeal. Honda X-Blade is available in five colour options – Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Frozen Silver, Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160

The overall look of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is quite sleek and sharp with the sculpted tank and a tail that is complemented by the edgy grab-rail. It gets a digital speedo but an analogue tacho.

Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS comes in options of three colours - Saffire Blue, Fossil Grey and Wild Red.

Engine

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by the same engine that came mounted on the previous generation motorcycle, which is a 159.7 cc unit paired with a five-speed gearbox. But TVS has tuned it to produce an enhanced power figure of 16.6 hp in the FI version and 16.3 hp at 8000 rpm in the carburetted variant. The peak torque figure stands at 14.8 Nm.

2018 Honda X-Blade

Powering the Honda X-Blade is the same 162.7cc air-cooled engine from the CB Hornet 160R. However, on the X-Blade, the engine makes 13.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, in comparison to the Hornet's 15 hp and 14.76 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that produces 15.3 hp at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Features

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The new TVS Apache RTR 160's design is more like the Apache RTR 200 but it gets a conventional handlebar which makes for a more comfortable riding position. It gets a disc up front and a drum at the back. The rear disc is available as an option. Another big change is the addition of a mono-shock at the back replacing the previous twin set up.

2018 Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade comes with a disc up front and a drum at the back, but a rear disc brake is not offered even as an option. The absence of ABS and CBS keep the pricing in check. It gets a similar instrument cluster as the Hornet 160R, but it also indicates gear-position, service indicator, hazard lights and a white backlight.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 comes with a disc up front and a drum brake at the back. It gets a telescopic suspension at the front and a monoshock at the back. It comes with tubeless tyres.

Price

The recently launched 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at Rs 81490 for carb version, Rs 89990 for FI version andRs 84990 for carb dual disc. The new motorcycle does offer a blend of comfort and sporty character, especially with a boosted engine. On the other hand, the Honda X-Blade 160 retails at Rs 78,500, which is actually Rs 3,859 cheaper than the Honda CB Hornet 160R. The prominent player in the segment, Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS, comes with a price tag of Rs 81,498 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

We will be riding the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V soon, watch this space for a first ride review.