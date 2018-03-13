2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 to launch in India tomorrow: Fastest Apache RTR 160 ever!

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 is all set to be launched in India on 14 March. Only yesterday TVS Motor Company teased its new product with TVS Apache RTR INMRC race-spec bike. Now, we're expecting nice things from the RTR 160, one of the few motorcycles that delivered a racing appeal along with a comfortable everyday commute. So far what we know through spy images, of which there have been quite a few, the new Apache RTR 160 takes inspiration from the bigger Apache RTR 200 4V. Hence, the front end of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 will have a similar headlamp along with sharp looking LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).

TVS' teaser video showed an Apache RTR INMRC motorcycle followed by the new Apache RTR 160 but only the frame, suspension and tyres were visible. TVS is quite aggressively bringing its TVS Racing expertise and styling to its mass-market products. Something we also saw in the TVS Apache 310 RR and TVS NTorq.

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 was spied testing for the first time last year. The launch of the new Apache RTR 160 was confirmed during the launch event of the company's flagship TVS Apache RR 310.

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to draw its power from the same 159.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine will churn out 15 bhp and 13 Nm of torque, which are boosted figures resulting from the tuning the engine has received.

New TVS Apache RTR 160 is also likely to ditch the twin-shock absorbers and instead have a mono-shock for a sportier performance. While the Apache RTR 200 has a sporty riding position as well, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 with its conventional handlebar will have a more comfortable riding position.

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom) and hence, might demand a slight premium over the existing model. We will be riding the new Apache RTR 160 soon. Watch this space for a first ride review.