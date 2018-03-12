2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 teased: Best selling Apache to get a new avatar on 14th March

TVS Motor Company has just teased the new 2018 Apache RTR 160 through its social media platforms. The new Apache RTR 160 in the teaser image couples with a TVS Apache RTR INMRC race-spec bike and for this reason, only the front end of the motorcycle is partially visible. One can clearly figure out that the fascia takes its inspiration from the bigger Apache RTR 200. That said, the front end of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 will come with the similar sharp headlamp along with menacing looking LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). TVS has also released the first teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle. The footage shows an Apache RTR INMRC motorcycle followed by the new model but with only the frame, suspension and tyres. The reason behind the company using the race-spec machine in the teaser is that it has managed to clinch six titles of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, all with the help of the Apache RTR.

Watch the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 first teaser video here:

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 had been spied testing for the first time last year. At the launch of the company's flagship Apache RR 310, the company had revealed that the next launch under the Apache line up will be the new RTR 160. The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to draw its power from the same 159.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 15 bhp and 13 Nm. TVS might tune this engine in order to extract more power packed performance.

TVS has had an exciting current fiscal when it comes to launches. The brand launched the new Apache RR 310 in December last year followed by Ntorq 125 scooter and both these are known for their design and some of the segment first features on offer. For this reason, the hopes from the new Apache RTR 160 are also on a high. The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom) and hence, might demand a slight premium over the existing model. More details to be revealed on 14th March!