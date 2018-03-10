2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 price expectation: Will face tougher competition this time

TVS Motor Company is going to launch the new 2018 Apache RTR 160 on 14th March. The motorcycle was spied for the first time last year and it takes its design inspiration from its elder sibling Apache RTR 200 4V. The TVS Apache RTR 160 has already been doing a decent job for the company when it comes to the 160cc naked streetfighter segment. In fact, the bike is majorly responsible for establishing the Apache brand in India, which has gained popularity within a short span of time with multiple members on offer at present. However, the competition in the 160cc naked streetfighter segment has become more fierce in the last few years. One can now choose from bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Honda CB Hornet 160R. While the Pulsar NS160 was launched a few months back, the Gixxer has received an update recently. Honda will also launch the updated CB Hornet 160R that was unveiled recently at Auto Expo 2018.

All thanks to the competition, the buyer will now be getting better options in the said segment and the new Apache RTR 160 should be like a cherry on top when it comes to choices. In a price sensitive market like ours, where buyers stay conscious everytime on how much value is he getting for his money, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 can continue to write the success story for the brand. Moreover, offering the design of a motorcycle that is one segment up can play a big role in the success of the motorcycle in India.

Now what remains to be seen is if TVS manages to price the motorcycle well and what features does it pack in the new bike to make it stand out from the competition. With the latest two launches from TVS viz Apache RR 310 and Ntorq 125 scooter standing high on value for money and features, there are already high hopes from the new Apache RTR 160. Also, the company is now getting known for multiple segment first features in its latest vehicles and it is expected to follow the same path with the new RTR 160.

We believe that the motorcycle will be launched at a price of close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom) demanding a bit more than the outgoing model. At such a price, if the Hosur-based manufacturer equips the bike with some interesting features, the bike can definitely prove to be a deal that the customers would not want to miss.