2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 launch date announced: Changes to expect on TVS’ most affordable sportbike

The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 will be launched in India on 14th March. The company has already started sending out invites for the launch event. Though the invite does not mention the exact name of the motorcycle, we believe that the upcoming bike will be the new RTR 160. At the launch of TVS Apache RR 310, the company had announced that the next launch under the Apache line up will be the updated Apache RTR 160. The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 has been testing in India for quite some time now. The first spy images of the motorcycle appeared on the web last year. Take a glance at the new TVS Apache RTR 160 and you will clearly notice that the motorcycle takes its design inspiration from its elder sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 gets its power from a 159.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The carbureted engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 15 bhp and 13 Nm. The new model may see some revision in these numbers in order to deliver a better performance.

Watch our TVS Ntorq video review here:

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 will get disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also likely that will give it an edge over the competition. The new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to come with a redesigned chassis and new features. The spy shots of the motorcycle reveal that the new RTR 160 will come with a new sharper headlamp with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) based on the RTR 200. Besides, you can also see the sporty tank extensions that too take inspiration from the bigger RTR.

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 will also get new features to have an edge over rivals

TVS Apache kick-started its journey in the year 2006. After the success of the Apache 150, the company launched the more feature loaded RTR 160 that essentially brought fortunes to it. With the passage of time, TVS continued to make changes in the RTR line up and introduced new members and each of them continued to impress the buyers. For this reason, there are hopes from the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 and it will be interesting to see what new features does the motorcycle packs in.

The new 2018 TVS Apache will rival against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 in the segment. Expect the price of the motorcycle to stay close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom), demanding a little premium over the existing model. More details on the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 to be revealed on March 14.

Image Source: YouTube grab/The Gearhead Bureau