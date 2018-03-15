2018 Triumph Tiger launch date revealed: All that’s new on these British off-roaders

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the new 2018 Tiger adventure tourer range on 21st March. The company has already started sending out invites for the event that has been scheduled in Mumbai. Triumph Motorcycles will launch the Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 on the said date. Both these off-roaders have received major updates in recent and they offer more features and better performance than the outgoing models. The bookings for the new 2018 Tiger range has already commenced at the company's dealerships across India. Starting with the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800, the motorcycle will come with some impressive changes inside out. The most prominent change in the new Tiger 800 is the 800cc, inline three-cylinder engine that has been tuned for the better. The motor develops 94 bhp of power along with 79 Nm of torque. The engine is now more off-road friendly and it has a shorter first gear when compared to the previous model.

Both, the new 2018 Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 come with a completely revised front end and the full LED headlamps act like a cherry on the top. The 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 on the other hand, gets its power from a 1215cc, inline three-cylinder motor mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected mill churns out respective power and torque outputs of 141 bhp and 122 Nm. The manufacturer offers an Arrow exhaust as standard on the top end variants.

Another interesting change is the all-new coloured TFT instrument cluster that was seen for the first time in the Street Triple RS. The new Tiger 1200 also receives cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and an improved cruise control system among important updates. The new Triumph Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 will demand more premium than the outgoing models, thanks to the few features and improved performance on offer. More details to be revealed on 21st March!