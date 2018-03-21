2018 Triumph Tiger 800 launched at a price of Rs 11.76 lakh with up to 200 changes!

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its new Tiger 800 range in India with prices starting at Rs 11.76 lakh. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger has been launched in a total of three variants that go by the names XR, XRx and XCx. The said price is of the base XR trim while the other two have been priced at Rs 13.13 lakh and Rs 13.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Triumph Tiger 800 range comes with over 200 updates under the sleeve and hence, one can see that the company has comprehensively updated the motorcycles. One of the most prominent changes on the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 is the new LED headlamp and the bikes now also get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The Tiger 800 also receives a new adjustable windscreen and the handlebar is now more upright offering a more relaxed riding position.

The new Triumph Tiger 800 range also receives a new coloured TFT instrument cluster like the one that comes on the Street Triple RS. The engine on the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 has also been updated. The 800cc, inline three-cylinder engine now churns out respective power and torque outputs of 94 bhp and 79 Nm. The new Triumph Tiger 800 range also gets a new exhaust set up which is lighter than the outgoing model. The new bikes come with a fresh switchgear that also has a five-way toggle joystick. An ABS is also present with the motorcycle and it can be switched off for the rear wheel.

Gearbox is a six-speed unit and the bikes now have a shorter first gear for better response in the low speeds. The new Triumph Tiger 800 will challenges the likes of the newly launched BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS in the sub Rs 15 lakh adventure bike territory. Stay tuned with us as we will be riding the new 2018 Triumph Tiger range in the coming days!