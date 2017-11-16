2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R revealed with new colour options

Suzuki has just introduced the 2018 editions of GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R motorcycles. The two litre-class bikes receive just cosmetic updates in their 2018 iteration while retaining all the mechanicals as before. To be precise, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000 will now be available in a white shade that comes with blue stripes running across the entire body length. Besides, the bike also gets the same colour pinstripe on the alloy wheels. The new GSX-R1000 gets another fresh colour option in the form of matte black that indeed looks mean. This one too, gets the same blue stripes on the body and the wheels.

The 2018 model of the higher-spec Suzuki GSX-R1000R also receive the two aforementioned colours. However, the new GSX-R1000R looks more premium and sporty, all thanks to the body coloured air intakes that act like a cherry on top. Furthermore, the front forks of the motorcycle are also painted in blue that comes across as another visual highlight. Besides the two colours, the 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000R also gets a glossy black shade with blue graphics.

As already mentioned, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R remain mechanically untouched and continue to get power from the same 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that runs the outgoing models. The fuel injected mill is good for shedding out 196 hp of power and 117 Nm of torque. The Suzuki GSX-R1000 comes with features like three riding modes, a ten-level traction control system along with a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).

On the other hand, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000R has been equipped with additional bits like launch control system, cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), quickshifter, Showa suspension.

The present day Suzuki GSX-R1000 can be yours in India at a price of Rs 19 lakh while the higher-spec GSX-R1000R will set you back by Rs 22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 2018 models will likely make their way to the country during the initial months of 2018.