2018 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF launched at a price of Rs 89,280: What’s new on the two Suzuki 150cc siblings!

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched new 2018 series of Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles. The Gixxer is priced at Rs 80,928, while Gixxer SF is available at Rs 90,037,( ex-showroom, Delhi).The 2018 Gixxer and Gixxer SF gets new graphics with ECSTAR logo on the pair of Moto GP inspired motorcycles . Also, the new series Gixxer and Gixxer SF gets new colours -Candy Sonoma Red/ Metallic Sonic Silver. The 2018 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF has not received any changes in engine and transmission and will continue to employ the 155cc engine with (Suzuki's Eco-Performance (SEP) technology) for better fuel efficiency. The engine churns out 14.5 hp of power and 14 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The suspension duties are done by 41mm large front forks and seven step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The company has started dispatches of new Gixxer and Gixxer SF has will be available at across dealerships.Both Gixxer and Gixxer SF come equipped with disc brakes at front and rear. The Gixxer SF comes with optional ABS to offer added safety and convenience.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP – Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “Gixxer is the perfect embodiment of sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness that the brand stands for. As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack; and are a benchmark for the segment. With the new 2018 series, this exciting ride is set to continue.”

In 2017, Suzuki introduced Gixxer SF with ABS which is available with both FI and carburettor options. The Gixxer SF and Gixxer compete with Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Honda CB Unicorn 160.