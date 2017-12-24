2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500x: Candy colours and some great styling tweaks!

There's a new Royal Enfield in town, and it's based on the now ageing Thunderbird 500. It's likely to be called the Thunderbird 500x, although Royal Enfield are yet to confirm this. According to a spy shots that surfaced on Rushlane, the new 500cc cruiser will retain most of the cycle-parts of the original Thunderbird but will get more contemporary styling. What's interesting is that the bikes surfaced in full production colours. In terms of mechanical updates the 500cc, Thunderbird 500x will carry forward the cycle-parts like the engine and gearbox from the original Thunderbird. There are a whole lot of premium attention to detail kind of touches that will set the x apart from its standard sibling. Cosmetically, the 500x is likely to get a new handlebar that's more flat track ditching the cruiser handlebars. The seat to gets a touch up. The Thunderbird 500x will also get new blacked-out alloy wheels, and tubeless tyres. The engine, exhaust and suspension continue the black theme with a matter-of-fact finish.



The 19 inch front and 18 inch alloy wheels will get ten spokes and the X gets disc brakes on both wheels. The 500X's head and tail lamp are the same units as the standard model, replete with an LED daytime running light and LED tech for the tail lamp as well. However the piece de resistance are the new candy colour themes. With the Enfield logo in black. The entire schema makes it look very very contemporary and exciting, based on a classic design. Hot-rod-ish me thinks.

The Thunderbird 500x, will get red, blue, yellow and white in terms of colours options. We are expecting it to launch sometime maybe in 2018 at next year's Auto Expo.

Image Source: Rushlane