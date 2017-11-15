2018 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India at Rs 6.5 lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2018 Versys 650 in India. Kawasaki silently introduced the new edition of the adventure tourer priced at Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Versys comes better graphics, however, the green and black paint job remain the same. The new model can be called a facelift as Kawasaki has not made any changes to the mechanicals. It continues to be powered by the 650cc twin-cylinder engine. While the mechanicals remains the same, the 2017 instrument console has been updated with a gear position indicator and an adjustable flyscreen has also been added. The 2018 Versys 650 has only been given minor upgrades but reports suggest that an all-new version is in the works. It will have underpinnings from the new Ninja 650 and will prove to be a better off-roader with improved performance and sharper styling.

The Versys 650 is a capable ADV and continues to be a great value for money option in its segment and price bracket. The 2018 Versys 650 is open for bookings and Kawasaki will commence deliveries in the coming weeks.

2018 Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 650cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that churns out 68 bhp at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission. Other components have been carried over as well including 41 mm inverted telescopic forks at the front and an offset monoshock setup with remote spring adjustable preload at the rear.

Braking comes from a 300 mm disc up front and a 250 mm single disc at the rear. The Versys 650 is equipped with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS). The middle-weight motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.