2018 Honda CBR250R launched at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh: Yamaha Fazer 25 rival is back with new features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently launched the 2018 model of the CBR250R in the country. The motorcycle has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.63 lakh for the standard model while the top end ABS version will set you back by Rs 1.93 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was showcased for the first time in India at Auto Expo 2018. The Honda CBR250R was retired from the Indian two-wheeler market with the onset of BS-IV emission norms along with its younger sibling, CBR150R. Now, the quarter-litre sports tourer is back with a BS-IV compliant engine along with multiple new features under its sleeve. Visually, there have been no changes on the new 2018 Honda CBR250r except for the new colour options. The motorcycle can now be chosen from four shades that go by the names Pearl Sports Yellow, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green and Sports Red. Also, the alloy wheels are now given a black treatment with a pinstripe that matches with the body colour.

Feature-wise, one of the most prominent changes on the new 2018 Honda CBR250R is the new LED headlamp that should offer a decent illumination at nights. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle has also been updated and it now looks significantly better than before. The motorcycle sources its power from 249.6cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26 bhp and 23 Nm. That said, the figures remain identical when compared to the retired model.

The new 2018 Honda CBR250R challenges the likes of the KTM RC200, Yamaha Fazer 25 and TVS Apache RR 310. Talking of its younger sibling, there is no news regarding the launch of the updated CBR150R as of now. However, keeping in mind the fact that Yamaha has recently launched the YZF-R15 V3.0 and Aprilia is set to launch the RS150 next year, the launch of the baby CBR does not look like very far.