2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo, Dream Yuga launched at a price of Rs 52,741: New features and updated styling

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2018 editions of Shine SP, Livo and Dream Yuga. The new editions of the three commuter motorcycles were unveiled at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. With the new and updated commuter range, the company must be looking to garner more numbers from the volume centric segment. Starting with the new Honda Shine SP, the motorcycle now gets a bolder tank shroud and new graphics that the bike look better than before. There is also a new instrumentation cluster with Service Due Indicator and clock. Besides, the motorcycle also gets a low maintenance seal chain. The new 2018 Honda CB Shine SP is available for sale in five colours that go by the names Pearl Siren Blue, Geny Grey Metallic, Black, Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic. The bike has been launched in three variants viz Drum, Disc and CBS) and is priced at Rs. 62,032.

The 2018 edition of Honda Livo also brings with it some interesting updates. The new edition gets stylish sporty stripes and the new analog-digital instrument cluster is another welcome change. The meter also gets a service due Indicator, clock and low maintenance seal chain. The motorcycle is available for sale in the following five colours options - Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, Sunset Brown Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic. The motorcycle comes in two variants viz Drum and Disc and is priced at Rs. 56,230.

Last, the new 2018 Honda Dream Yuga also gets refreshed graphics, a new instrumentation design and body coloured rear view mirrors. Another update is the addition of new HET Low Rolling resistance tyres for improved overall efficiency and the new low-maintenance seal chain.The new 2018 Honda Dream Yuga now gets a new colour option by the name Black with Sunset Brown Metallic in addition to the existing five colour options Black with Red, Black with Lemon Ice Yellow, Black with Radiant Red Metallic, Sports Red with Black and Black with Heavy Grey Metallic. The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 52,741 (all prices, Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch of new motorcycles, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said; “All 3 motorcycles- Dream Yuga, Livo & CB Shine SP are delighting different type of buyers, be it the aspirational first time buyer or the mature buyer seeking premium offering in the 110cc segment or even the customer who wants effortless style in the 125cc segment. The new 2018 editions will further delight customers with their refreshed styling quotient, enhanced features like low-maintenance seal chain and patent applied HET tyres for improved mileage.”