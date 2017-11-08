2017 EICMA : 2018 Hero Xpulse Concept showcased: Impulse inspired adventure tourer likely to launch next year

Hero MotorCorp had earlier teased the internet with what could be nothing other than an adventure motorcycle, and yesterday’s EICMA saw them unveiling the Xpulse concept. While Hero insists that it is still just a concept, and will be sold and manufactured in India if it garners enough of a response. Although if the buzz around the teaser image is any metric, we don’t think like this should be a problem at all. Now we know that Hero has been fielding a bike in the Dakar among other international rallies under Hero Motorsports Team Rally banner. Naturally, the Xpulse has been inspired by the same technology and R&D garnered in the dunes of the gruelling Dakar Rally. However possibly the most important take away is Dr Pawan Munjal’s statement that indicated that the Xpulse shows the way forward for Hero in India. There is yet to be a confirmed launch date for the Xpulse however, we suspect that it could make it to production by the end of next year, possibly with a torque-ier tune of the Hero Xtreme 200’s motor. The Xtreme is also expected to hit showrooms by early next year.

Now according to a report in Overdrive, who are on the ground at EICMA, the Xpulse is very much a real product with a real product strategy, but it could spend some time in the pipeline. Now we suspect that the same 200cc cycle parts from the Xtreme will also be the underlying part of the Xpulse. Made slightly obvious by the shared nomenclature, a sort of Xtreme meets impulse. The Xpulse however, picks up where the impulse left off, with long travel suspension and body panels that show its lineage. From the looks of it, it would seem that the ground clearance on the Xpulse might be significantly higher than the Impulse.

One of the noticeable highlights on the Xpulse concept, is the single unit LED headlamps on the front, along with two LED auxiliary lamps on the leg guards. There is also a flyscreen above the headlamp which is something the Impulse had missed out in a big way. The concept broke cover at EICMA with a matte-green paint schema with Hero livery all across the tank, posted in contrast to the black machine part, while interestingly enough the side-panels, leg guards and raised mud-guards are in white. The Xpulse Concept also gets large panniers on either side as well as a saddlebag on the rear seat, however, these might be more to show the touring intent of the bike. We will have to wait until the end of next year to see the final Xpulse in production ready spec but what has been made clear is Hero’s intent to move away from its traditional image as a commuter brand and re-invent itself as more of an adventure brand.

