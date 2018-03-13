2018 Hero Passion Pro, Passion XPro launched in India: Price starts at Rs 53,189

Hero MotoCorp has just launched the new Passion Pro and Passion XPro in India. While the new Passion Pro is priced at Rs. 53,189, the Passion XPro will set you back by Rs 54,189 (both prices, ex-Showroom Delhi). The new Hero Passion Pro is available for sale in the following colour options: Sports red, Black monotone, Force silver metallic, Heavy grey metallic and Frost blue metallic. The motorcycle is available in both Drum and Disc variants. On the other hand, the new Passion XPro can be picked from dual tone colours like Sports red with black, Black with sports red, Black with techno blue, Black with heavy grey and Force silver with black. The XPro too, is available in both Drum and Disc variants.The new Hero Passion Pro and XPro share the same engine. The two get power from a 110cc, air-cooled mill mated to a four-speed gearbox. The engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 9.4 PS along with a peak torque of 9 Nm.

The two bikes feature the company's patented i3s technology for fuel saving. If you have been living under a bridge, the said technology by Hero MotoCorp automatically shuts down the engine when the engine is in idle and the gearbox is engaged in neutral for more than five seconds. To restart the motor, the rider simply has to press the clutch lever. The mechanism can be beneficial in improving fuel economy in cases, like at a traffic signal.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Bhasin, Head, Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, "Hero MotoCorp is the clear market leader with over 50% market share in the domestic motorcycle market in India, and also lead s the 100-110cc segment with over 75% market share. Passion is the second largest selling motorcycle brand in the country, behind Hero's Splendor brand. The Passion 100cc has been currently growing at around 20%. We are confident that the launch of these two new generation Passion 110cc motorcycles will further consolidate our leadership in the domestic motorcycle market.”