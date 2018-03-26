2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG5 images and price revealed: What’s new on the sportiest Pulsar 150 yet

The 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG5 has started reaching the dealerships. The dealer sources of Express Drives have informed that the motorcycle will be priced at Rs 89,843 (on-road, Delhi). That said, the motorcycle is around Rs 4,000 costlier than the outgoing Pulsar 150. The new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG5 takes its design and styling inspiration from its elder sibling, the Pulsar 180. Having said that, the motorcycle now gets fatter forks at the front that offer it a quite muscular stance. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been in India for over one and a half decade now. The motorcycle has seen timely changes and that is the reason why it is still going strong in the Indian two-wheeler market. The latest update will surely step up the desirability of the Pulsar 150 and will help the company keep the momentum going.

2018 Bajaj Pulsar UG5 rear disc brake

The new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG5 is also assisted with dual disc brakes to offer a better stopping power. There is no ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) even as an option. As per the Government of India's mandate, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS essentially installed starting April 2018. For this reason, the manufacturer will officially launch the motorcycle this month only. Mechanically, the Bajaj Pulsar UG5 is most likely untouched. That said, the new model draws power from a 149cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine on the outgoing model was good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm and these figures might remain the same on the new model as well. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle also gets some subtle changes with the white dial tachometer.

2018 Bajaj Pulsar UG5 side profile

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 also gets sporty looking split seats as against single unit that used to come on the outgoing model. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG5 will compete with the likes of Honda Unicorn 150 and Suzuki Gixxer more confidently now. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer in the coming days.