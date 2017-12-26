2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 spied in racing red colour: Launch expected soon

Bajaj Dominar 400 has been recently spied in a racing red colour at the company's production facility at Chakan. The spy images issued by Thrust Zone show the glossy red shade on the bike and a few visual updates can also be noticed. Besides the new paint scheme, the 2018 Bajaj Dominar will also come with a silver finish on the rear body grab rails. The handlebar colour is also silver and these changes will remind you of Bajaj CS400 concept that was put on display at the Auto Expo 2014. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine that is good for 35 hp of power and 35 Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed transmission that is further assisted with a slipper clutch for easy downshifts when going hard. The bike gets features like a full LED headlamp unit, fully digital instrument cluster with a reverse display function, dual disc brakes with an optional ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and a lot more.

The sales of the power cruiser have not been up to the expectations of the manufacturer but still, the company is optimistic about the performance of the Dominar in the market. Bajaj Auto aimed for 10,000 units sales of the bike per month that includes exports as well. The Pune-based manufacturer was hoping to meet this number by the end of 2017 but that does not seem to be happening as of now. Contrary to the target of the manufacturer, 20,066 units of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have been sold including exports during the period April to November 2017.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.41 lakh for the non-ABS and Rs 1.55 lakh for the ABS version (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Expect the new model to come with a little or no premium over the aforementioned price tag.

Source: Thrust Zone