2018 Bajaj Discover range India launch on 10th December: Prices expected to start at Rs 50,000

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its 2018 Discover range on 10th December. The Pune-based manufacturer has started sending out invites for the launch event that is scheduled in Mumbai. A couple of days back, images of the new 2018 Bajaj Discover got leaked on the internet that gave an idea of how the new commuter will look like. Bajaj will return to the 110cc segment with its new Discover 110 and it only has the Discover 125 at present in the said umbrella. The Discover 125 is expected to come with some subtle updates. The new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 will get its power from a 110cc engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The mill is expected to make respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 9 Nm. The suspension duties on the new Discover models will be taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. As far as braking is concerned, the motorcycles will most likely come with drum brakes at both ends with an optional disc unit for the front.

One of the most important changes on the new 2018 Bajaj Discover is the chassis. The double-downtube cradle frame has given way to diamond single downtube frame. Bajaj Discover used to be a very popular brand and it was launched for the first time back in the year 2003. The bike brand had to face some tough competition in the recent years with the entry of more feature loaded commuter motorcycles that highly affected the sales of the Discover.

In order to compensate for this, Bajaj will launch the new 2018 Discover range and only time will tell if the company has managed to bring back life to it or not. More details to be revealed at the time of official launch. Stay tuned as we bring you updates straight from the launch event. The new 2018 Bajaj Discover range is expected to start at a price nearing Rs 50,000.

