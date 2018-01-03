2018 Bajaj Discover in Images: Bajaj’s premium commuter returns with a 110cc motor!

The 2018 Bajaj Discover has been in the pipeline for a while now, but we now have reason to believe that the launch is closer than expected. According to images that have broken on thrustzone.com, Bajaj have chosen to return to the 110cc class with the tried and test Discover 110 to strike a chord with the mass market and take on the likes of TVS, Honda and Hero who currently dominate the space. Alongside the 110 cc motor, Bajaj will also offer the Discover with the existing 125-cc motor. It will also get a 4-speed gearbox and is expected to make about 8.5 hp and 9 Nm of torque. The Bajaj Discover 110cc is also expected to get 2 or 4-valve DTSi. The 125cc Discover should remain the same and continue to make 10.5 hp and 11 Nm of torque.

The major change on the Discover will be the chassis, the double-downtube cradle frame has been replaced by a diamond single downtube frame as the pictures reveal, this new chassis is likely to debut on both the 110 and the 125 cc Discover. The suspension on the discover remains the same with front forks and rear 5-step adjustable gas-charged shock-absorbers. The new rigid chassis should also help the Discover drop weight, which could mean a distinct increase in performance and fuel efficiency. Interestingly the Bajaj already field two hundred ten cc motorcycles in the form of the Platina and the CT100 but intend to place the Discover between them and the V12 as a premium commuter. We expect Bajaj to launch the new Discover in the weeks to come.

Image source: Thrustzone.com