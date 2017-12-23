2018 Bajaj Avenger Street and Cruise to launch in January 2018: What to expect from these new entry-level cruisers

Bajaj has plans to launch the 2018 models of its Avenger Street and Cruiser motorcycles in India in January 2018. As per a report on Bikewale, the test mules of the 2018 Bajaj Avenger Street and Cruise have been spotted testing in Pune. According to the report, the new 2018 Bajaj Avenger Street and Cruise will come with a new digital instrument cluster as compared to the old-school analogue unit that comes in the existing model. The design of the unit is kept intact but the needle has given way to digital numbers in the clock. Even the fuel tank mounted unit is now digital and it is situated just above the fuel tank cap. Besides this, the new 2018 Bajaj Avenger Cruise will now come with a bigger windscreen. Also, the seat on the motorcycle is now a two-piece unit that should look sporty and appealing. The report further says that the 2018 Bajaj Avenger test mules were heavily camouflaged due to this, the paint scheme on them was not visible.

The test mules of the new 2018 Bajaj Avenger were also seen with a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) that might be offered as optional. Mechanically, there are no changes to the 2018 Bajaj Avenger range. The Cruise will continue to get its power from the same 220cc, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque of 19 hp and 17.5 Nm.

In the report, there is no word specifically on the Bajaj Avenger Street 150 but we believe that the Pune-based automaker will implement the above-mentioned updates in the said model as well. The recently launched Suzuki Intruder 150 makes for a better case than the Avenger 150 Street due to more number of features and a more stand out design. Having said that, the company would definitely want to make the new and improved Street 150 stand up against the Intruder 150 more confidently. Expect the new 2018 Bajaj Avenger Street and Cruise to be priced marginally higher than the present day models.

