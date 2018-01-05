2018 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 spied testing: All that’s new in Suzuki Intruder challenger

Bajaj Auto looks all set to launch the 2018 iteration of its new Avengers series in the coming days. The updated 2018 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 motorcycle has been recently spotted testing somewhere in Pune by a Rushlane reader. The heavily camouflaged test mule does not reveal much about the bike but it gives a hint of a handful of changes. The design of the new 2018 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 does not seem to get a major overhaul in comparison to the existing model. However, the seating on the new Avenger looks refreshed and the rear body grab rail is also new. Besides, one of the most prominent changes on the new Bajaj Avenger is the new digital instrument cluster that will come as a replacement to the old analog unit. Powering the new Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220 will be the same 220cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The motor is good for churning out a maximum power output of 18.8 hp along with a peak torque of 17.5 Nm. The new Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 will come with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) that should definitely improve the braking performance. Other updates expected in the 2018 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 are the new LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) along with a revised fuel tank cap.

The new 2018 Bajaj Avenger range will be a counter attack to the Suzuki Intruder that was launched a couple of months back. The new Avenger motorcycles are expected to come with a nominal price hike in comparison to the outgoing models. The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is currently priced in India at Rs 93,466 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Avenger range has been churning out good numbers for the Pune-based manufacturer. The new Avenger models clock close to 25,000 to 30,000 unit sales each month and have surpassed the company's aim to sell 20,000 units a month. The credit goes to the launch of a smaller displacement Street 150 besides offering two variants of the 220cc version and offering different styling on them. Now, what remains to be seen is whether Bajaj actually steps up the desirability of the brand with the launch of 2018 Avenger and give sleepless nights to the Suzuki Intruder.

Image Source: Rushlane

