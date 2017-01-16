2017 Triumph Street Triple unveiled, India launch in late 2017

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the latest range of the Street Triple in the UK, which is due in the Indian market in late 2017. The 2017 Triumph Street Triple will be offered in a choice of three variants, namely; S, R and RS. The updated motorcycle will be powered by a new 765 cc three-cylinder engine with different states of tune depending on the variant. The base S trim will produce 111 hp of power, the Rs version will develop 116 hp and the most powerful version will churn out a maximum power of 121 hp and 77 NM of torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission with a slip, assist slipper clutch and quick shifter. The Indian-spec models though could sport lower power figures due to the engine being detuned to cope up with the fuel quality available here.

The engine of the 2017 Street Triple has been derived from the 675 cc unit that powers the present Triumph Daytona 675. However, around 80 new parts have been developed for the new 765 cc engine including a new crank, Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and bespoke cams. The company used only about 10 percent parts of the existing Street Triple's engine in the new unit. With the addition of new parts and improved power figures, the 2017 model is now around 1.5 kg lighter than the current model.

The top version of the new Street Triple, the RS trim will be equipped with features such as 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork at the front and Ohlins STX40 monoshock setup on the rear axle. For improved braking, the two-wheeler maker has offered the RS variant with the Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calliper and 310 mm discs brakes up front, while the rear gets a Brembo a 220 mm disc with a single piston calliper. The switchable ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and traction control system are offered as standard. The ABS is controlled via the 'Rider Programmable Modes' with different riding settings like Road, Track, and Off-road.

Triumph has largely retained the design and styling of the 2017 Street Triple model from the current model and will feature twin-headlamps with LED lights. However, the updated model will also receive a revised swingarm for improved stability and handling. There will also be a new instrument cluster that features a 5-inch TFT display with six different screen display styles and is controlled via a 5-way joystick.