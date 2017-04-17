2017 Honda CBR1000RR showcased in Bangkok, India launch in 2017

Honda CBR1000RR, also popularly known as Fireblade, has been showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show. The new 25th anniversary CBR1000RR will be available in three model options this year. The 2017 motorcycle is lighter, more powerful and faster than the previous model. The 2017 CBR1000RR is expected to launch in India by the end of this year.

The new CBR1000RR is much slimmer at the tank and seat area, and also in the upper cowl (more than 24mm trimmer). This improves aerodynamics, and the narrow tank makes it easier to tuck in. For suspension, it gets 43 mm Big Piston Showa forks up front and fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion at the back. The motorcycle gets all-LED lighting.

The 2017 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is powered by a 999 cc DOHC, liquid cooled, in-line four cylinder engine, that produces 189 hp at 13,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It paired to a six-speed gearbox, and Honda may make a quick-shifter available as an option. The standard CBR1000RR model comes with optional anti-lock brakes, while it is a standard feature on the higher spec models.

The new CBR1000RR is the lightest in its generations. It is almost a full pound lighter than previous models. It also gets Honda-designed assisted slipper clutch, which is the same type used on the brand's MotoGP bikes. The new CBR1000RR SP features new five-spoke wheels. They’re light and strong—more than a pound lighter than the previous six-spoke wheels. The SP2 offers a lightweight, premium Marchesini wheels.