2017 Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade launched at Rs 17.61 lakh, bookings open

Honda has launched the super sport motorcycle CBR 1000RR in India, and the bookings are open. This is the 25th anniversary edition, and is a flagship product from the brand. The motorcycle will be introduced as completely built units (CBU) in India. The CBR 1000RR was first unveiled at the EICMA 2016 in Milan. The 25th anniversary CBR 1000RR Fireblade is priced at Rs 17.61 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and will be available in two variants - CBR 1000RR Fireblade and CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP.

The 2017 CBR1000RR is powered by a 999cc in-line four cylinder engine, producing 189 hp at 13,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 11,000 rpm, paired to six-speed transmission.

Honda has revised 90% of the motorcycle's components so as to bring the weight down by 16 kg. It now weighs 195 kg, paired with a 189 hp engine, the power-to-weight ratio too has been improved by 14%. The CBR 1000RR has a full-color TFT liquid crystal dash, inspired by the RC213V-S street legal version of Honda’s MotoGP machine.

The Fireblade now comes with ‘Next Stage Total Control’, which is a comprehensive electronic control package featuring a new gyroscopic ABS system, wire throttle, nine level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Selectable Engine Brake (SEB), Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) and Power Selector. All these parameters can be adjusted with the Riding Mode Select System (RMSS).

“Since 2009, when the Fireblade was first introduced in India, it has redefined the benchmarks for refinement, reliability & performance. With an unmatched thrilling experience for the rider on board, the all-new Fireblade will leave the riding enthusiast spellbound. The new and extremely advanced Fireblade, will be the most powerful, faster and lighter CBR1000RR from Honda’s stable and we are very excited to add another chapter to the success story with its introduction in India,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said.