2017 Dakar Rally Stage 3 results: Team TVS Sherco led in Stage 1

In the 2017 Dakar Rally, Team TVS Sherco's John Pedrero took the lead at stage one when Xavier de Soultrait of Yamaha had to face a penalty due to speeding, making John Pedrero the leader of Stage 1.Toby Price of Red Bull KTM Factory Team, the reigning champion, who started off with a consistent pace ended up on 17th position. Aravind KP made his first appearance at the 2017 Dakar Rally and crossed the finish line at 61st position. Aravind is riding an RTR 450 tuned by Sherco and is competing in the Classe 2.1: Super Production. TVS Sherco's third rider, Adrian Metge finished 22nd in overall ranking.

Team Hero MotoSport was off to a conservative start with CS Santosh starting the grid at 42nd position and slipping five positions at the end of Stage 1. That said, Joaquim Rodrigues, CS Santosh's fellow rider managed to cross nine positions finishing 16th in Stage 1. Despite the dip in positions, Santosh has a better overall ranking at 47th position in Stage 1 and 39th position in Stage 2 compared to Aravind's overall 61st position in Stage 1 and 125th position in Stage 2.

The results of Stage 1 are too early to assess who would be the champion of the 2017 Dakar Rally in their respective categories, however, two Indian competitors in one of the most competitive events to take place every year, is a proud moment. Competitors will cover a distance of 4,088 kms with the culmination of the race in Buenos Aires on 14th January, 2017 and they will also witness differences in altitude and temperatures.

The Dakar Rally was conceived in 1978 as the Paris-Dakar Rally, later renamed as Dakar Rally, and is an off-road endurance event that is held every year. Cars, motorcycles and quads participate in their respective categories where the track contains sections of off-road, dune crossing, mud, camel grass and erg. Participants cover an average of 800 km to 900 km in each stage.