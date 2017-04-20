BMW HP4 Race is an insane carbon-fibred 171 kg machine with 215 hp!

BMW has taken wraps off the 2017 HP4 Race, which is the first ever production motorcycle to come with a frame built entirely out of carbon fibre. The frame weighs just 7.8 kg. Not just the frame, the wheels too are both carbon, which BMW says are about 30% lighter than forged alloy wheels. The motorcycle weighs 177 kg with a full fuel tank, which is lighter than the bikes used in Superbike World Championship, and only slightly heavier than those used in MotoGP. This will be a limited edition, only 750 units will be built by a small team of engineers to ensure the highest possible quality.

The HP4 Race has been built purely for the race track, and will come with a 215 hp World Superbike spec engine. The electronics, brakes and suspension will also match requirements for all that power, according to BMW. The 750 units will go on sale in the UK in September carrying a price tag of £68,000 (Rs 56.34 lakh).

The source of power on the HP4 Race comes from a 999cc in-line-four unit based on the S1000RR, but it has been tuned to make an extra 16 hp at 13,900rpm. Torque too has risen from 112.5 Nm to 119.3 Nm at 10,500rpm. It will have a close-ratio racing six-speed gearbox, and a list of electronics to the nose down and wheels planted. It gets Dynamic Traction Control DTC, Engine Brake EBR and Wheelie Control.

Other features include Pit Lane Limiter for speed limits on pit lanes and Launch Control. The DTC EBR and wheelie control are all programmable for selected gears. Foe braking and suspension, it gets Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers with 320 T-type racing steel brake discs at the front, Öhlins FGR 300 upside-down fork at the front and Öhlins TTX 36 GP spring strut at the back.