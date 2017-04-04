1 youngster dead, 2 seriously injured as stunt on Bajaj Dominar400 and Hyosung GT650 goes wrong

Once again stunts have taken the life of a youngster in Delhi, as there was head on collision between two motorcycles, the Bajaj Dominar400 and Hyosung GT650. According to various media reports, on Sunday morning three guys were performing stunts at the IIFT dhaba road. Raman, the deceased youth, was riding the Bajaj Dominar400, while his two other friends were on a Hyosung GT650. According to the eyewitness, both motorcycles were being used to perform stunts and riders of both motorcycles were riding at a speed of 100kmph. As per the stunt, both riders were supposed to swerve away from each other at the last possible moment at a high speed. However, the stunt went wrong, leading to a head on collision that resulted in the death of Raman, while two of his other friends- Charles Brian and Pradeep Nair are still in serious condition.

Raman was a resident of Uttam Nagar and was pursuing an architecture course. The Dominar 400 was gifted to him by his father about a month ago, claim some reports. The other two youths involved were Charles, a human resource manager private firm in Gurgaon and Nair works in a private firm.

According to the statement by a dhaba owner given to Mail Today, the 20-foot wide road outside Fore School of Management in Qutab Institutional Area is prone for stunt riding and many bikers come in the early hours or late in the night to perform stunts.”

Motorcycle stunts appear to be an exciting proposition for youngsters high on adrenaline but if you are interested in performing these stunts as a sport or hobby, you must take precautions first. First and foremost is a good helmet that fits your face well. One should also wear complete riding gear of good quality in order to minimise body injuries in case of a fall/ accident. Most importantly, these stunts should never be performed on public roads, as was the case in this incident. Areas cut off from direct traffic and not part of any connecting roads should be considered for such purposes but under the supervision of an expert and the proximity of medical facilities to the location should also be considered.