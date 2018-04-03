UIDAI launches Virtual ID facility for Aadhaar

UIDAI has launched the Virtual ID for Aadhaar. (Source: UIDAI/Twitter)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday evening launched the virtual ID (VID) facility for Aadhaar which provides a more secure way of protecting the 12-digit biometric number by masking it and generating a 16-digit randomly generated VID instead. The announcement was made by UIDAI on its official Twitter handle where the body asked the residents to get their VID generated as soon as possible. The authority added the new VIDs could be used for updating registered addresses on the Aadhaar e-portal.

“UIDAI launches Virtual ID. Generate your VID from: http://resident.uidai.gov.in/web/resident/vidgeneration … Soon, service providers will start accepting VID in place of Aadhaar number. For now, you can use this for online address update in your Aadhaar from: http://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home …,” the UIDAI tweet read.

The VID concept was first announced by UIDAI in January this year amid the concerns over the security of Aadhaar data, which is shared with service providers such as banks, insurance companies and telecom operators. UIDAI had claimed that the new system will enhance the security by producing a random number which could be deactivated and regenerated according to one’s need.

Earlier, this new system was supposed to be launched on March 1 but the UIDAI had remained silent about it for the last four weeks. The service providers, however, will have time until June 1 to start accepting VIDs, failing which their authentication facilities can be revoked.

In a circular released in January, the UIDAI had said that while it is important to ensure that Aadhaar number-holders can use their identity information to avail many products and services, the collection and storage of Aadhaar numbers by various entities has heightened privacy concerns.

The VID launch also comes at a time when a case is going on at the Supreme Court about the constitutional validity of the UID project and there have been concerns raised by the court on the safety of Aadhaar data.

UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey, in his presentation to the SC, had said that VID would be the solution to all the security problems related to Aadhaar. The bench, however, had expressed its concern over its ease of use.