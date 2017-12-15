You can open new bank account without Aadhaar but there is a catch

The Supreme Court of India has extended deadlines for linking Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes to March 31, 2018. (Image: IE)

The Supreme Court of India has extended deadlines for linking Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes to March 31, 2018. However, for opening a new bank account, the applicant will have to show that he/she has applied for the Aadhaar number, Justice Chandrachud, who wrote the unanimous interim order, said.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile services until March 31. The government had earlier extended the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and PAN to March 31.

Aadhaar — the 12-digit random number — has already embarked upon to become the identity of over 1.17 billion Indians, but there are many more Indians who still need enrol for Aadhaar. Assam tops the list of Indian states with least number of Aadhaar subscribers. As per the latest data provided by UIDAI in its All India District Saturation Report, only 18,15,118 people out of 3,11,69,272 living in the state have got their UIA issued. This means that only 5.8% of the state’s population have got their Aadhaar cards.

In fact, the top 5 Indian states with least number of UIDs issued are from North East. Meghalaya is on the second spot with 2,23,998 Aadhaar subscribers accounting for 7.8% of the total population of 29,64,007. The gap then widens, with Mizoram on the third spot having 51.1% Aadhaar base. Arunachal Pradesh (53.6%) and Nagaland (56.7%) complete the top 5. They are followed by Jammu Kashmir where 83,50,079 people have got their UIDs from a total population of 1,25,48,926.