Good News! Aadhaar-Pan linking deadline extended till June 30 by CBDT

Good News! Aadhaar-Pan linking date extended till June 30 by CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for linking of Pan with Aadhaar until June 30 after the Supreme Court on March 13 extended the deadline linking for various services until the apex court delivered its judgement on the matter. The government, too, had contended that it was willing to extend the deadline as the matter related to Aadhaar was sub judice in the court.

In an official order, the CBDT extended the deadline for Aadhaar-Pan linking until June 30. Earlier, the deadline was March 31. The extension of deadline comes as a major relief to people who are yet to obtain or their Aadhaar cards. The new deadline for other services like bank accounts and phone numbers have not been announced yet.

Last July, the Narendra Modi government under Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act made it mandatory for every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

The first deadline for linking Aadhaar was fixed July 31, 2017, which got extended till August 31. Then again as the Aadhaar matter was being heard in the court over privacy and constitutionality issues of Aadhaar, the deadline was further extended to December 31 and then March 31.

Meanwhile, the government earlier this month told the Parliament that over 16.65 crore Pan cards and 87.79 crore bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar. While the government is pushing for the 12-digit biometric identity for various services to weed out black money and to ensure transparent direct benefit transfer to the poor and needy, the project conceptualised by Nandan Nilekani during the UPA-II regime is under the cloud for privacy and security issues.