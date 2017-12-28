Fact check: You don’t have to link your Aadhaar card with Facebook

Facebook India was asking new users to enter their Aadhaar card names to create an account on the social networking website. (Source: Reuters)

Yesterday, a Reddit user pointed out something unusual about Facebook. He said that Facebook India is asking new users to enter their Aadhaar card names to create an account on the social networking website. He posted a screenshot of the website which read as: “Using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you.” The news spread like fire, forcing Facebook to respond by saying that yes, it is asking people to enter the name on their Aadhaar card so that it is easier for the families and friends to identify them.

The confirmation, however, created some panic among users who thought that Facebook is actually asking users to link their Aadhaar card with their accounts which is not true. Through a blog post, Facebook clarified that it is not collecting Aadhaar data and does not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook.

It said that “use the name on your Aadhaar card” was part of a brief test and was intended for new users to put up their actual names so friends and family can easily find them on the platform.

“The goal of this test was to help new users understand how to sign up to Facebook with their real name and connect with their friends and family. At the point of account sign-up, users who were part of the test saw language that said, “using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognize you. This is an optional prompt that we were testing. People were not required to enter the name on their Aadhaar card, and there is no integration or authentication with Aadhaar,” the company said in a blog post.

The move was reportedly taken in order to curb the number of fake accounts on the social media platform in Facebook’s second largest market after the US.

“The test ran with a small number of users in India and has now finished. As with all tests, we may learn new things that help us provide a better sign-up experience for people joining Facebook, b