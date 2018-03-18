Aadhaar warning! UIDAI wants you to do this before sharing info on the internet

Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI shared an important information about Aadhaar Card information sharing.

On Saturday, Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI shared an important information about Aadhaar Card information sharing. The authority wants you to be extremely cautious about sharing the information related to the Aadhaar Card. UIDAI appealed to the people to be careful when they share the Aadhaar info in order to avail some sort of services from a service provider on the internet.

There have been multiple reports doing rounds on the internet, claiming the information is readily available on searching ‘Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchan’ on search engine Google. UIDAI on Twitter wrote to the people, saying they need not get carried away. The nodal authority wrote that these are far from the reality and have got nothing to do with the security of Aadhaar and its database. UIDAI also dismissed that any of the Aadhaar cards shown in the Google search of ‘Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchan’ are taken from UIDAI database.

UIDAI also tweeted that the publication of Aadhaar cards by some unscrupulous people have absolutely no bearing on UIDAI and not the least on Aadhaar security. Aadhaar as an identity document by its very nature needs to be shared openly with others as and when required and asked for.

UIDAI said Aadhaar should be treated like any other identity card. By this UIDAI meant that Aadhaar should be treated as a confidential document. UIDAI wants you to treat Aadhaar information as mobile number, bank account number, PAN card, passport, family details, etc.

In case your Aadhaar information is available on the internet, you can sue the person or organisation for civil damages. UIDAI said it is not just unauthorised publication of Aadhaar Card information, you can sue someone if anyone publishes personal information such as mobile number, bank account, photograph publicly.

UIDAI maintains the security of Aadhaar and its database have not been compromised. It that Aadhaar is a safe and secure platform. The nodal authority also said that there has not been a single breach from its biometric database during that last eight years of its existence.