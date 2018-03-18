Aadhaar news: IOC plans more Aadhaar enrolment via rural outlets in Manipur

With 211 people benefiting from two Aadhaar enrolment camps at one of its rural outlets in January and February this year, IOCL is now looking at similar camps in other outlets in the state.

After undertaking first-of-a-kind step of Aadhaar enrolment through one of its rural outlets (Kisan Seva Kendra) in Manipur, IOCL is planning to scale up the exercise in other parts of the state following robust response, according to a senior company official. With 211 people benefiting from two Aadhaar enrolment camps at one of its rural outlets in January and February this year, IOCL is now looking at similar camps in other outlets in the state.

“Imphal Divisional Office of Indian Oil Corporation Limited is also planning to organise such specific social engagement programme in the near future for the benefit of the society in addition to selling petroleum products,” IOCL Deputy General Manager (Retail Sales), Imphal Divisional Office, S I Singh told PTI. IOCL in collaboration with State Bank of India-Aadhaar Enrolment Service had organised the first two enrolment camps at its Kisan Seva Kendra at Lamsang, he added.

Singh, who is also the State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry, Manipur, said the initiative has also received appreciation from the state government, which has asked the company to encourage other outlets of IOCL in the state to undertake such similar exercises. Elaborating on the scope of scaling up the exercise, he said there are a total of 89 outlets in the state, 71 from IOCL, 14 from BPCL and 4 from Essar Oil.

Apart from enrolment, the villagers and general public also got the opportunity for rectification of Aadhaar as well during the first two camps, he said, adding that more than 40 school children also participated in the social engagement programme.