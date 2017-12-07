Aadhaar Card Linking with Mobile Number, Bank Account, PAN: Here is how to link UID number with all these

February 6 next year would remain the deadline for linking Aadhaar for availing uninterrupted mobile services as it had been mandated by the Supreme Court.

If you haven’t still linked your Aadhaar number with the PAN card and various other services despite the deadline of 31st December drawing near, then here is some good news for you. The Union Government has informed the Supreme Court that it was willing to extend till March 31 next year the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar for availing various services and welfare schemes. Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, told the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that February 6 next year would remain the deadline for linking Aadhaar for availing uninterrupted mobile services as it had been mandated by the Supreme Court.

According to a PTI report, the Centre had on October 25 also told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to receive benefits of government schemes has been extended till March 31, 2018 for those who do not have the 12-digit unique biometric identification number and were willing to enrol for it.

It may be noted that earlier taxpayers were supposed to link their Aadhaar number with the PAN card till August 31, failing which their income tax return was not to be processed. However, later the tax department extended by four months (to December 31, 2017) the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking. To help taxpayers who are still finding it difficult to link their PAN card with Aadhaar, the Income Tax Department has also come out with some simple solutions, whereby they can link both the cards just by following some simple steps. Here they go:

Step 1: Taxpayers, who want to link their Aadhaar number with the PAN card, need to visit the incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in website and click on the link – ‘Link Aadhaar’ – given on the Left side below ‘Quick Links’. After clicking on this link, you will be directed to the next window whereby you need to provide the details of both of your PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Step 2: Once you have landed on this new window, you are required to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers, as also the name as per Aadhaar. Please ensure that the date of birth, gender and Aadhaar number are as per Aadhaar details to proceed further. If date of birth and gender match fully and name as per Aadhaar is not fully matched, then the user has to additionally provide Aadhaar OTP to proceed with the partial name match. Then after entering the Captcha Code, you need to click on ‘Link Aadhaar’. After verification from UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed.

In case there is any minor mismatch in the Aadhaar name provided by you as against the actual data given in the Aadhaar card, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile registered with Aadhaar. You need to ensure that the date of birth and gender mentioned in both the PAN and Aadhaar cards are exactly the same. However, if the name given in the Aadhaar card is completely different from the name shown in the PAN card, then the linking will fail and you will be prompted to change your name in either in Aadhaar or PAN database.

How to link Aadhaar number with bank accounts

You can link your Aadhaar number with bank accounts by various ways, including logging on to the Internet banking portal of your bank, through the ATM channel, through SMS or through the branch channel.

How to link Aadhaar number with mobile number

You can link your Aadhaar number with the mobile number by visiting an authorised retailer with your active SIM and Aadhaar number. You will receive a verification code on your mobile. Share this code with your retailer. Complete biometric validation on our e-KYC device by scanning your fingerprint. Your verification will be completed within 24 hours. You will receive an SMS for confirmation.