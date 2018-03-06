Aadhaar card enrolment for child: How to get your kids above 5 years enrolled for Aadhaar

Getting your child enrolled for Aadhaar is a very simple process and will also help him/her a lot going ahead.

If you thought that Aadhaar is meant only for the adult people, then think again. For, even a new-born child can be enrolled for Aadhaar, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the authority which is responsible for Aadhaar enrolment and authentication. UIDAI has, in fact, recently introduced ‘Baal Aadhaar,’ a blue-coloured Aadhaar card, for children below the age of 5 years.

One unique thing about Baal Aadhaar is that for a child below the age of 5 years, no biometric details are needed for getting this card. However, Aadhaar card needs two mandatory biometric updates. First, when the child reaches the age of 5, and, secondly, when the child reaches the age of 15 years. For this you need to take your child to an Aadhaar centre. However, it must be noted that the mandatory biometric updates for children are free and you are not required to pay any fee for it.

Documents Required

For getting your child enrolled for Aadhaar, only two documents are required: The child’s birth certificate and the Aadhaar card of any one of the parents. Besides, your child’s school ID can also be used for her/his Aadhaar enrolment. However, you need to visit the Aadhaar centre along with your child for biometric authentication.

How to get your child enrolled for Aadhaar

For Aadhaar enrolment of children between 5 and 18 years of age, the following process needs to be followed:

# You need to take your child to the nearest Aadhaar centre

# You then have to fill the required application form

# After filling the form, you are required to provide the necessary documents

# After the documents are submitted, the child’s photograph is taken

# You should then collect the acknowledgment slip from the centre

# After doing this, you are required to check the entered data and confirm

# Then your child’s biometrics will be taken

# The Aadhaar generation status will finally be sent to the mobile number given during the enrolment process.

Thus, getting your child enrolled for Aadhaar is a very simple process and will also help him/her a lot going ahead. So, why not to get this done now?