Aadhaar-Bank linking: UIDAI’s cautions account-holders as deadline approaches; here is what you need to keep in mind

The last date of linking Aadhaar to your bank accounts and mobile numbers, among others, is nearing deadline and the UIDAI has taken on Twitter to post some important tips to keep in mind during the process. The first thing that the Unique Identification Authority of India said in its tweet was, “Never share your Aadhaar or bank details with anyone claiming to offer Aadhaar linking services over call.” The last date to link Aadhaar to different services is March 31, 2018. Notably, banks have opened many channels to assist their customers in the Aadhaar-bank account linking process. These channels include ATM, online and in few cases, even SMS-based facilities.

So, if you are still to link your Aadhaar to your bank account, please check with your provider first.

In an important note of caution to the public, UIDAI has warned of fake calls and advised people to refrain from sharing their Aadhaar or bank details with anyone. “No one can call you to ask for Aadhaar or bank details on the pretext of Aadhaar linking… This is most likely a phishing call. Do not share your details,” stressed the UIDAI.

As of now, people can visit their nearest bank branch to link their Aadhaar card.

Never share your Aadhaar or Bank details with anyone claiming to offer Aadhaar linking services over call. pic.twitter.com/69ubjVMONo — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 28, 2018

UIDAI also mention ways that should be used by the public for linking the bank account with the Aadhaar card.

These are the methods:

– Bank website – Users can visit the official acocunt of their bank to link Aadhaar to bank account. State Bank of India (SBI), for example, enables its customers to seed their Aadhaar into the bank account through its internet banking portal, onlinesbi.com.

– Bank branch/ATM – Similarly, people can access any of SBI’s ATMs and seed their Aadhaar with the bank account. After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, select the menu “Service – Registrations.” In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration. They will then be asked to enter the required details to complete the process.