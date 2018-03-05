  3. Aadhaar-Bank linking: UIDAI’s cautions account-holders as deadline approaches; here is what you need to keep in mind

The last date of linking Aadhaar to your bank accounts and mobile numbers, among others, is nearing deadline and the UIDAI has taken on Twitter to post some important tips to keep in mind during the process.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2018 5:47 PM
Never share your Aadhaar or bank details with anyone claiming to offer Aadhaar linking services over call.” The last date to link Aadhaar to different services is March 31, 2018.

The last date of linking Aadhaar to your bank accounts and mobile numbers, among others, is nearing deadline and the UIDAI has taken on Twitter to post some important tips to keep in mind during the process. The first thing that the Unique Identification Authority of India said in its tweet was, “Never share your Aadhaar or bank details with anyone claiming to offer Aadhaar linking services over call.” The last date to link Aadhaar to different services is March 31, 2018. Notably, banks have opened many channels to assist their customers in the Aadhaar-bank account linking process. These channels include ATM, online and in few cases, even SMS-based facilities.

So, if you are still to link your Aadhaar to your bank account, please check with your provider first.

In an important note of caution to the public, UIDAI has warned of fake calls and advised people to refrain from sharing their Aadhaar or bank details with anyone. “No one can call you to ask for Aadhaar or bank details on the pretext of Aadhaar linking… This is most likely a phishing call. Do not share your details,” stressed the UIDAI.

As of now, people can visit their nearest bank branch to link their Aadhaar card.

UIDAI also mention ways that should be used by the public for linking the bank account with the Aadhaar card.

These are the methods:

– Bank website – Users can visit the official acocunt of their bank to link Aadhaar to bank account. State Bank of India (SBI), for example, enables its customers to seed their Aadhaar into the bank account through its internet banking portal, onlinesbi.com.

– Bank branch/ATM – Similarly, people can access any of SBI’s ATMs and seed their Aadhaar with the bank account. After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, select the menu “Service – Registrations.” In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration. They will then be asked to enter the required details to complete the process.

  1. .
    Mar 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm
    UIDAI is a completely bakwas organisation! How I can trust banks when they themselves have cheated the Indian people in cahoots with Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Vijay Mallya,? Similarly how can one trust telecom operators as they themselves have cheated the public by obtaining multiple sets of fingerprints to activate additional SIM cards to to others? How can anyone trust the UIDAI itself when personal details of crores of Aadhaar holders were made public and it shamelessly claimed that everything was fine? Finally who can trust the Supreme Court when they are siding with the Modi regime to violate our cons utional right to privacy? It seems the media think that all Indians are s. Sorry to say it but the media will learn a lesson when they become the target of this dictatorial establishment. Democracy is dead in India. Long live tyrannical dictatorship.
    Reply

